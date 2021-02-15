Local utility providers are asking for area residents to conserve energy as the Midwest experiences high demand and fuel supply issues brought on by widespread winter weather.
Effective at noon at Monday, Feb. 15, Liberty Utilities has extended the hours of a peak advisory and is asking customers to help conserve energy during all hours of the day through midnight Tuesday, Feb. 16.
Liberty and utilities across the Midwest are experiencing record-breaking peak demand and fuel supply issues and are calling on customers to help conserve energy and protect service reliability, according to a news release. Liberty’s peak advisory went into effect at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Suggestions for conserving energy, per the release, include the following:
• Set thermostats to 65 degrees or as low as comfortable. Customers who are elderly or have medical conditions complicated by the cold should not lower their thermostat.
• Turn off and unplug computers, monitors, chargers, printers and televisions during periods of non-use.
• Turn off nonessential lights.
• Postpone all nonessential energy use.
“We are extending another request to our customers, asking for their help to reduce energy use during this period of extremely cold temperatures,” said Tim Wilson, Liberty Vice President, Electric Operations, in the release. “This is an urgent situation that is impacting us and many other utilities across our region. By working together to reduce energy use, we are also working to keep power safe and reliable for customers, which is our top priority. We thank those who have made efforts to conserve energy in their homes and businesses thus far. We are closely monitoring this situation and will continue to provide updates to our customers throughout this event.”
A social media post on the Liberty Utilities Central Facebook page at around 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15, said the Southwest Power Pool, who manages the electric grid and wholesale power market for the central United States, declared an Energy Emergency Alert Level 3 and directed utilities to implement controlled interruptions of service.
In turn, Liberty's post said it had already curtailed large industrial and commercial customers and began implementing power shut offs for these customers to redirect that energy to residential customers and critical facilities.
The post said Liberty also initiated a controlled interruption of service affecting approximately 3,600 customers. Service restoration for those customers was in progress at the time of the post.
"Maintaining safe and reliable service is our top priority," the post stated. "Through these controlled and limited interruptions, we are working to combat the extreme weather conditions, record-breaking peak demand and fuel shortages, while minimizing impact to customers."
Liberty again asked customers to continue to conserve energy to help communities and minimize the impact of this emergency situation and said it would continue to work with the SPP over the next 24 to 36 hours until "this storm system passes."
Southwest Electric Cooperative in Bolivar also released a statement on its Facebook page.
"Due to extreme and extended cold temperatures, our cooperative system and many utilities throughout the region continue to exceed all-time electricity demand," the post stated.
Southwest Electric urged members to reduce their impact on the grid by reducing electricity use as much as possible.
High power consumption levels across the grid have the potential to cause intermittent service disruptions, the post stated.
"Taking steps to decrease your power usage at this time will help while we navigate this extreme weather event," according to the post.
Tips to help reduce power usage, per Southwest Electric, include:
• Extreme temperatures and the longer run times on HVAC units will mean higher utility bills.
• Turn down your thermostat a few degrees and use a blanket or warm clothing to help conserve and stay warm.
• Limit the use of larger appliances such as laundry or dishwashers.
• Use smaller kitchen appliances like toaster ovens, microwaves and slow cookers to make meals, rather than relying on your range or oven.
• Be sure to turn off and unplug space heaters that you don't need to use. Be mindful of the amount of time you utilize a space heater and reduce, if possible.
• Keep fireplace dampers closed when not in use.
• Unplug/turn off unused electronics, chargers and lights.
"Again, we appreciate your current and future efforts to serve members as we all manage through this historic week," the post stated.
