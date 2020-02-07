Mrs. Vickie Joy Kuhn, age 69, of Dunnegan passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Healthcare Facility, Bolivar.
She was born Feb. 2, 1950, in Kansas City to Walter and Lois (Fraiser) Kelley.
She was united in marriage to Kirtis N. Kuhn on May 21, 1970.
She was a registered nurse, working several years at CMH, and a member of Harold Baptist Church, Walnut Grove.
Vickie was a great artist and loved to travel, Jamaica being her favorite place.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kirtis Kuhn; her son Gordon Wayne Kuhn; and two sisters, Jerri Kelley and Janie Puckett.
She is survived by a son, Christopher Kuhn (Holly) and granddaughters Faith and Hope; a daughter, Jennifer Rafferty and granddaughter Kristin; daughter in-law Lori Kuhn and granddaughters Mikayla and Maddison; two sisters, Judy Fraiser and Wilma Thomas (Tom); as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at Pitts Chapel with Pastors David Stunkel and James Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery, Aldrich. Visitation will be one hour before the service, from 11 to noon in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
