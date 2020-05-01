Victor “Vic” Cleo Stewart, age 84, of Halfway passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
He was born Nov. 18, 1935, in Halfway, to Homer Virgil and Elsie Emma Standley Stewart.
He was a member of the St. Louis area Carpenter’s Union.
He was united in marriage to Katie Stalker Hagar in 2002.
He attended New Life Assembly of God Church in Halfway.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Virgil, Standley and Leland Stewart.
He is survived by his wife, Katie of the home; two children, David and Karen; two stepsons, Lloyd Jennings and wife Diane of St. Louis and Michael Hagar and wife Kelly of Bolivar; one stepdaughter, Alisha Payne and husband Kenton of Halfway; seven stepgrandchildren; a sister-in-law, Barbara Stewart of Springfield, as well as many other relatives and friends.
According to Victor’s wishes, his body will be cremated and a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
