As fatigue with life in the time of coronavirus settles in — coupled with inevitable fear, anxiety and angst over our futures — it is understandably tempting to look ahead to a victory lap.
(I’d be comfortable wagering there is not a soul in this county — read: state, country, world — regardless of political, moral or fiscal affiliation, who doesn’t long for the way things were before.)
But our victory lap — if it is to truly represent progression over the finish line — cannot come prematurely. And the argument that “data tells us now is the time” is flawed.
Yes, Polk County has only experienced one confirmed case — thanks in large part to the responsible action of the individual infected, who complied with health center expectations. And COVID-19 reported deaths do not appear to be reaching the worst numbers projected.
However, to say, “Hey, the numbers aren’t as bad as feared, so stay-at-home and social distancing measures are an overreaction,” is a fallacy.
The less-than-worst-case scenario we are seeing is likely due to the precautions we have taken. The same can be said for the number of reported cases.
And changing course too soon could change that. Quickly.
Moreover, if we want to let the numbers talk, it’s vital we understand what they say. And let’s be clear: Consensus on what the data means is fleeting.
Minds far brighter and more expert than mine have pointed out we don’t really know the full extent of our current reality. In the midst of the crisis, it’s likely reported numbers — of cases, but also of deaths —- do not paint the whole picture.
On one hand, infections — particularly those resulting in less serious symptoms — may be underreported.
However, deaths likely are also.
Data from major metropolitan areas — gathered and reported on last week by ProPublica — indicates a spike in at-home deaths. It’s probable, mortality statistics experts say, the increase represents at least some people infected by the novel coronavirus who, because they didn’t seek treatment or were advised to shelter in place without being tested, didn’t register as COVID-19 cases.
The fact is we do not, at this point, have a true sense of the infection-fatality rate of the virus.
And acting — or choosing to forego acting — in our current state of ignorance may be devastating. That devastation could extend not only to the lives of ourselves and our neighbors, but to the long-term state of the very economy our impulses may be aimed at saving.
We can look back at 1918 to see what history can teach us. It was, after all, the second wave of illness that resulted in most of the U.S. deaths attributed to that influenza pandemic.
While we certainly should think critically about — and even debate — our next steps, we must do so with caution, sober thought and logic.
And as we share our thoughts and take in those of others, it’s important to note that not all commentary is equal.
Some views are logically formed and supported with evidence, fact and truth. Other stances are simply misinformation, masquerading as opinion. And yet others risk fomenting unrest and endangering us all.
As citizens, as critical thinkers, it is our responsibility to decipher which is which.
And we must hold one another accountable, particularly when dialogue becomes elevated to the level of public discourse. Because when opinion is issued from positions of power or influence and disseminated widely to the public, it must be just that — elevated. It must be held to a higher standard. Otherwise, it risks doing great harm — and being propaganda.
The bottom line is our actions, both individually and collectively, must be driven by knowledge and as much certainty as we can muster.
And we must ensure our individual choices and the decisions made on our behalf, for the future of ourselves and our neighbors, are not about panic, politics, partisanship, pandering or impatience.
Despite our desperation for life to return to normal, we must still believe in science. We must still believe in truth and in facts. Even when science, truth and facts tell us things — difficult things — we don’t want to hear.
Hardest yet, even when they tell us precious little, we must be willing to stay the course until their voices are more clear.
And I know doing so is no easy task. As my household’s newly minted primary breadwinner, I type these words from a makeshift home office I share with a husband who has been furloughed indefinitely. His checks made up two-thirds of our household income, so the five-year plan I recently lovingly nurtured and worshipped is worth less than toilet paper in our home today.
The future we now focus on, as must so many others, is defined by hours, days and weeks, not years and decades.
Nonetheless, I stand by what I wrote five weeks ago, in my little spot of real estate here on the opinion page. I predicted life in the time of corona would define us — not just as a community, but as individuals.
I repeat that prediction, convinced that nothing in this crisis may spell out that definition more clearly than our approach to recovery — and how and when we take our victory lap.
