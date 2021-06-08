Vincent Wingfield Hughes was born on his grandparent’s farm located northwest of Weaubleau, on Aug. 23, 1936, to Cecil and Tula Wingfield Hughes. He passed away at his home on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Vince, the second of four children, spent most of his childhood on the farm on the Wheatland prairie. He graduated from Weaubleau High School in 1954. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force and completed hospital corps training at Great Lakes Naval Air Base in November 1955. He served his country as a medic in Spain and North Africa, receiving an honorable discharge in March 1963.
On Nov. 28, 1959, he married the love of his life, Betty Lou Rains. Their son Randy was born 10 months later, and daughter Ronda two years after that.
Vince was saved and baptized at a revival at Humansville First Baptist Church in 1970. He proclaimed his assurance of that hope not long before his passing.
Vince worked for General Motors in Kansas City for several years before purchasing Alva Rains Service Station from his father-in-law. He also built pole barns for a time with Walter Scott. Vince then spent many years working for Empire Gas Co. as a delivery and service man. This was his last full-time employment before retiring, and he loved his coworkers there, telling lots of stories about them.
Vince began driving a school bus for Humansville Schools after retirement. If you asked him what his favorite job he ever had was, this one might not have been his favorite, but it probably pulled at his heart strings the most. He had a lot of great stories about the kids he hauled on the bus, and we are sure he made an impression on them, too — one way or another.
Vince and Betty enjoyed taking their fifth-wheel to bluegrass festivals and visiting their kids and grandkids. Always an avid coon hunter, he also hunted a lot of quail and caught a lot of fish.
He loved to tell stories and, man, he had a lot of them. As a child on the farm, getting into trouble with his brother Dennis and cousin Clayton, aggravating his sisters Betty and Donna along with his cousin Thelma, along with stories about his co-workers and coffee shop buddies. He also loved to tell stories about his grandkids whom he teased hard but loved harder. He always stepped up for all of us. His stories, laugh and orneriness brought life and fun to every birthday and family celebration.
Vince was preceded in death by his father Cecil and mother Tula, his brother Dennis Hughes and sister Betty Pearson. He is also preceded in death by his father- and mother in-law Alva and Alpha Rains, brother- and sister-in-law Ralph and Lucille Piper, brothers-in-law John Roy Rains, Paul Jay Rains, Dale Rains, Irvin Rains and Buddy Rains.
He leaves behind his wife, Betty, of their home of 50 years, his son Randy of Azle, Texas, daughter Ronda Hardt and husband Doug Purma of Bolivar; his sister Donna Dempsey; granddaughter Kristen Johnson and husband Matt; grandsons Darren Hardt, James Hughes, Vincent Joseph (Joey) Hughes and wife Samantha, Christian Hughes and fiancee Cynthia; great-grandchildren Gage Johnson, Jett Johnson, Dallas Hardt, Sophie Johnson, May Hardt, Owen Hughes and Oliver Hughes; brother-in-law Billy Pearson and sister-in-law Betty Hughes; sister- and brother-in-law Kathy and Keith Reser; sisters-in-law Evelyn Keller, Joyce Rains, Margaret Rains and Cindy Rains, along with many nephews and nieces whom he loved and loved to tease.
Graveside services for Vince were Monday, June 7, at the Humansville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Association, the Wounded Warrior Project or to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
