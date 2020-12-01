Every year in December we celebrate our dear Virginia’s birthday. This year she will be 88, and she is with Jesus in her mansion — John 14:2,3 — and in Heaven. So many friends and loved ones in the Bolivar and Halfway area share many wonderful memories, it seems fitting to share.
She lived in Bolivar as a child, Halfway as an adult. She had many names, to Charley she was his “Ginny,” to Peggy and Shirley their “Cookie,” to many Mama, Mom, Grandma, Grams, and Miss Virginia to more kids than she could count. Her kind heart loved us all. She had many long time friends, Bob, Mary, Pauline, Betty and so many more who were touched by her generous heart. Virginia was known for her mercy, every hurting person got her prayers. She loved people and wanted to help if she could. She was always ready for a cup of coffee, cookie or chocolate and a good talk. She wanted marriages and families healed.
She loved her Charley and loved being a wife, mom and grandma. Every member of her family was precious to her. Her desire was for all of them to love God and live their lives honoring him.
All of us who were close to her were influenced by her good kind heart and faithfulness. She served her church for almost 40 years and was a constant source of encouragement, wisdom and strength to several generations. This year we won’t have chocolate milk, donuts or pizza or “I Saw Mama Kissing Santa Claus” — her party will be much larger in Heaven.
We all love you, Virginia. We look forward to our next party. Happy Birthday, Precious. You lived life and loved beautifully.
