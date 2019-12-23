Virginia Corine Payne, born May 11, 1929, formerly of Bolivar, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehab Facility in Excelsior Springs.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, William Payne.
She is survived by her four children, 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 27 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held for Virginia Payne at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Payne Cemetery in Polk.
Arrangements are under the care of Butler Funeral Home.
