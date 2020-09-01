Vivian Katherine Peterson Turner, formerly of Bolivar, 93, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the INOVA Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, Virginia. Vivian’s passing was very peaceful with her daughter, Lana, and granddaughter Erin physically at her side. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital set up Zoom Chat for family to be present as Vivian passed from this temporal life to eternal life.
Vivian was residing in Sterling, Virginia*, with her daughter, Lana, and son-in-law Fred Seigneur since retiring in March 2017.
Vivian was born and raised in Roy, the seventh child of Gertrude and Frank Peterson. She married Loy Turner at age 16. Loy, age 21, was in the U.S. Coast Guard, stationed in New York City. The two honeymooned in Ava before Loy left for New York. Vivian followed soon after, rented a flat, and went to work in the Garment District.
She is survived by her two children, Lana Janice Turner Headrick, Beau Seigneur and husband W. Fred Beau Seigneur of Sterling, Virginia, and Norman Turner and wife Sharon Ann McAdoo Turner of Bolivar/Nevada; six grandchildren, Sean Turner Headrick and wife Sheryl Ann Rose of Westminister, Colorado, Regan Earl Headrick of Lakewood, Colorado, Erin Lea Headrick D’Agostino and husband Benedetto “Beni” Salvatore D’Agostino of Charlestown, West Virginia, Eric Loy Turner and wife Jennifer Ann Turner of Bolivar, Sherry Lynn Bell of Belton and Mark Alan Turner of Springfield; three stepgrandchildren from Fred Seigneur (Lana’s second husband), Michele Carol Guthrie and husband Shaun Guthrie, Bryan William Beau Seigneur and wife Dawn Beau Seigneur, and Doris Lucille Beau Seigneur; 11 great-grandchildren, Misty Marie Senter and husband Dwight “Dewy” Senter of Northglenn, Colorado, Bryon Dustin Patrick “Dusty” Klein and wife Rachel Klein of Laramie, Wyoming, Sean Paul Headrick of Westminister, Colorado, Samuel Michael Headrick of Westminister, Colorado, Abigale Ann D ’Agostino (deceased) of Charlestown, West Virginia, Lydia Brynn Turner and Kodie Thorsen of Kansas City, Hannah Elise Turner of Kansas City, Brooklyn Rayne Turner of Bolivar, Nicholas James Bell, Brock Alan Turner, Brett McClain Turner and Bree Alana Turner of Springfield and nine stepgreat-grandchildren, Heather, Ian and Daniel; Bryan Beau Seigneur’s six stepchildren; five great-great-grandchildren, Hartley Nicole Senter, Jolene Marie Klein (deceased), Baby Klein (deceased), Wade Ellis Klein, Kooper Harlan Thorsen, and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Bella Rose, Brendon and Kenna. She is also survived by her youngest sister, Vada Luese Thomsen and husband John Thomsen, Olympia, Washington, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, both parents, three sisters and five brothers. Vivian was cremated in Virginia. Her ashes will be placed beside her husband Loy’s at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springfield.
Family was important to Vivian. She tried to keep in touch with all her loved ones as much as possible. She talked to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren by phone as often as she could. And, of course, she loved spending time with them whenever possible. She was a vibrant, active grandmother and great-grandmother, and she loved walking with her great-grands to the park whenever they came to visit. She taught them how to sew, crochet and cook. She made the “world’s greatest cheeseburgers” for them. They loved to play cards and dominoes with her.
Vivian loved Bolivar, and after her move to Virginia missed hanging out on Saturdays with her friends at McDonald’s, having a cup of coffee and a double cheeseburger, followed up with local yard sales. (She was known for having a few yard sales herself.)
After her move to the DC area, she kept in touch with her friends and family by phone or letter writing. Vivian had just declined her participation in the “2020” Family Letter, which had been making its rounds since she attended her first family reunion in 1928. The mail had always been important news for her; she even timed her afternoon walks around mail delivery.
As she became less steady on her feet, Vivian started using a walker to get around the neighborhood and the house. On one of her walks, she offered a neighbor boy a trade, his skateboard for her walker, which he declined. Vivian was always outgoing, loved people, and never declined a conversation. She will be missed in the Sugarland Neighborhood.
Vivian was in good health, enjoying out-of-state visits from family and friends, but an undetected mass was growing on her thyroid gland and larynx, causing increasing shortness of breath and ever-worsening hoarseness. It was difficult to hear her at times, but if you were quiet and willing to listen, you could hear amazing stories from the time she was born**, through the Dust Bowl Era, Great Depression, Cold War, ‘50s, ‘60s, Vietnam, to the present. (Well, she was 93 years old).
When Vivian and Loy left the Wheatland farm in 1981, she had been commuting to Bolivar to work at the local garment factory. Loy farmed and worked as a custodian at Wheatland High School. They moved to Bolivar, and Loy was employed at Bolivar High School. Soon after their move, the garment factory closed. Vivian had completed her junior year of high school before getting married at 16. She went back to school, received her GED, and completed several business courses. Soon after, she and a former co-worker purchased and operated Ultra Fitness Center in Bolivar.
Two years later, Vivian sold her share of the fitness center. Vivian and Loy had already started their rental business in 1975, which kept Vivian very busy. She handled most of the business, did the record keeping and still managed to find time to spend with her renters when they needed her wise counsel and advice. Many were young married couples or college students; some just needed parenting. She and Loy made true friendships with workers who helped faithfully with their rentals, like Dean Ponder and Fred Shadwick. She was always grateful for them and depended on their quality and timely work.
Vivian and Loy took summer vacations to visit family every year, but Vivian liked to travel, and Loy liked to stay at home. So she joined her younger sister Vada on wonderful cruise trips to Hawaii and Mexico. Vada and Vivian were close and visited on the phone every evening. They talked into the night reminiscing about old times.
Loy worked at the local high school until he retired in 1995, receiving the 1993 “Missouri Outstanding Older Worker of the Year Award.” Loy passed away in 2009 at his Bolivar home, following a stroke in 2007. Vivian and Norman cared for him at home his last two years. Anyone who ever knew Vivian and Loy (including family) would never hesitate to say, “When you met Vivian or Loy Turner, you made a friend for life.” It’s difficult to think of Vivian without remembering Loy. They were a team, and wherever they lived at the time, their door of hospitality was always open. “Come on in, rest awhile, eat a bite, talk a little or a lot. We have time, play some cards. Too late to go home? Stay the night; we’ll find room” — breakfast always included. They had a gift for making you feel at home.
Vivian was a born-again Christian and attended church for many years. In 1976, she received the Baptism of the Holy Spirit at Vista Full Gospel Church in Vista. She attended the Countryside Assembly of God after moving to Bolivar.
Vivian’s small stature belied a truly great spirit. She didn’t look that mighty, but she was. If you needed something, she would always have it, and even better, she knew where it was. If you needed help, she could do it 99% of the time, and even better she would do it or at least help you do it. She was a farm girl, a real lady, a true friend, a great listener. She could cook, clean, sew, quilt and work. She seemed tireless and was always busy. She was honest, understanding, wise and kind — beautiful inside and out. She will be greatly missed, but all who really knew her and had spoken with her recently know that she was ready and willing to go be with the Lord and to see Loy. As her granddaughter Sherry commented when she heard of Vivian’s passing, “It is so fitting that she, a Rosie Riveter, went home on the Fourth of July.”
*After Vivian moved to Sterling, Virginia, the Oatlands Historic Mansion and Gardens near Leesburg, Virginia, hosted its third annual WWI and WWII Commemoration, titled “From Front Lines to the Home Front.” The American Rosie the Riveter Association was invited to participate. The association welcomed past Rosies to come and share their experiences. Vivian was a happy participant who was interviewed and shared her videotaped story. At the age of 18, she worked at the Douglas Airplane Factory in Long Beach, California. She was so petite in stature her job was to rivet inside the wings. Her job ended Aug. 6, 1945. The announcement came over the loudspeaker that day at the factory for all work to stop and all employees to turn in their tools and leave the factory. Vivian didn’t know the war was over until she was outside. Anyone may view Vivian’s interview, “Voices of Freedom Project Veterans Oral History of Vivian Turner,” on “YouTube Vivian Turner.”
** The night Vivian was born, seventh of 10, her father had hung sheets up for her mother’s and midwife’s privacy. The family home had burned down recently, and the family had to move into their tomato-canning factory, which was one huge, long building with no room separations. Vivian had asked her mother when she was around four, still living in the factory, why the sheet had been hanging up. Her mother told her the sheet had never been up except the night she was born.
