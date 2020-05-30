Polk County voters will head to the polls this Tuesday, June 2, to decide races for six area school boards, three boards of aldermen, one mayoral race and the Citizens Memorial Hospital board of directors, as well as a request from the City of Bolivar to sell its water and sewer systems to Liberty Utilities.
Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. The election was postponed from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those individuals arriving after the polling place has closed will not be allowed to vote,” the office said in an announcement. “However, those individuals in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.”
Voters can find their polling locations on the secretary of state’s website at voteroutreach.sos.mo.gov/PRD/VoterOutreach/VOSearch.aspx or by calling the Polk County Clerk’s office at 326-4031 for more information.
According to the clerk’s office, the deadline for casting an absentee ballot in person at the county clerk’s office is 5 p.m. Monday, June 1. The County Clerk’s office will also be open for absentee voting from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 30.
Voters can expect to find a number of safety features in their polling locations, including social distancing instructions, two sneeze guards per polling location, masks, face shields, gloves and floor markings and hand sanitizer, said Polk County Clerk and election authority Melinda Robertson, who described the election as “a different kind of challenge.”
“I am requesting my workers to clean and wipe down the voting areas and pens after each voter,” Robertson said. “... Even though the County’s ordinance due to coronavirus has lapsed, I would encourage all voters to be mindful of physical distancing at the polling locations.”
All 12 of Polk County’s polling locations will be open, she said, and the office has been able to source backup poll workers to substitute for some who have underlying health conditions or are older and have concerns about the virus.
“Out of 55 election workers, I have had to only replace five workers with replacements due to COVID-19,” she said. “Most had other possible health issues and didn’t want the exposure, which is understandable.”
In a social media post, Robertson’s office outlined the following safety procedures.
• Only the voter should enter the polls.
• The voter should exit the polls as soon as they have finished voting.
• Place pens and ballot markers where instructed for sanitation before they are reused.
• Voters who are not feeling well should not enter the polling location. Call ahead for curbside voting.
According to the office, common surfaces and voting equipment will be cleaned and sanitized periodically. Robertson’s office also advised voters to review ballot issues to “reduce your time spent in your polling location.”
The decision is yours
Bolivar voters will decide the fate of the city’s water and sewer system. According to previous BH-FP coverage, voters will be asked two questions:
• Shall the City of Bolivar Missouri be authorized to sell the City’s existing combined waterworks and sewage system to Liberty Utilities (Missouri Water) LLC?
• Shall the City of Bolivar, Missouri be authorized to enter into a franchise agreement with Liberty Utilities (Missouri Water) LLC to provide water and sewerage services to the City for a period not to exceed 20 years?
As previously reported, a “yes” vote on the ballot would be a vote to transfer the city’s water and wastewater treatment to Liberty Utilities, while a “no” vote on the ballot would leave the system under the city's management.
If approved, the city would sell its water and wastewater systems, including all property and equipment, to Liberty Utilities for $23.5 million.
The city would also franchise out water and wastewater services to the utility company for 20 years, per the agreement.
School boards
Every Polk County school district features at least one contested race. Terms are three years unless otherwise noted.
Bolivar R-1: On the Bolivar R-1 Board of Education, Brandon van Deren faces re-election. Jeralyn Shive, who was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the board in June 2019, will now seek election. Johnathan Moores and Jared Taylor have also filed. Voters will be asked to select three candidates. Voters will also be asked to choose between Kerri Clayton and Mike Ryan for a one-year term.
Fair Play R-2: Three positions on the Fair Play school board are up for election. Jennifer Schwartz, Cindy Bruce, Trampas Harman, Joshua Logan, Lee Neil II and Lauren Shuler-West filed.
Halfway R-3: Three positions are up for election. Jeremy Sibley, Kenton Payne, Curt Allen, Lisa Stringfellow and Gary Doke filed.
Humansville R-4: Three positions are up for election. Cassie Ahlers, Margo Long, Eleanor Biron, Shawn Baker, Shawn Kenney and Melody Bays filed.
MCE R-5: Three positions are up for election. Ginger Bumgarner, Thomas Francka, Kevin Painter and Mike Haynes filed.
Pleasant Hope R-6: Three positions are up for election. Mitzi Kelly, Cheri Hobson, Jacob Miller, Brandon Presley, Brandon Buckle and Donnie Pulley filed.
Municipal
Several cities have contested races. Terms are two years unless otherwise noted.
Bolivar: The City of Bolivar will see four positions on next month’s ballot.
In Ward II, alderman Justin Ballard faces challenger Billy Glover.
Aldermen Ethel Mae Tennis, Steve Sagaser and Alexis Neal are unopposed.
Fair Play: Two seats on the Fair Play board of aldermen are up for election. Larry Daniels, Jordan Sukovaty and Richard Vest filed.
Humansville: Mayor Carl Long faces opponent Gary Shannon.
Candidates Eric Hoskins, Rhonda Rogers, Josef Wagner and Stacy Evering are unopposed for four open seats on the board of aldermen. Kelsey Owings is unopposed in the race for tax collector.
Pleasant Hope: Tammy Hickman, Rodney Lee and Gary Dooley filed for alderman-at-large. Voters must select two.
Other boards
Other boards seeing contested races on next month’s ballot include the following:
Citizens Memorial Hospital board of directors: One 6-year term is up for election. Robin Sechler and Jody Shelenhamer filed.
Robertson confirmed Monday, May 11, Jean Morrow has also filed to run as a write-in candidate.
One 2-year term is also up for election. Joan Woods is the only candidate.
Bolivar special road district: One 3-year term is up for election. No candidates filed, so a write-in candidate will receive the seat. Robertson said criteria to hold the seat include being a registered voter and taxpayer residing in the district.
Flemington special road district: One 3-year term is up for election. No candidates filed, so a write-in candidate will receive the seat. Robertson said criteria to hold the seat include being a registered voter and taxpayer residing in the district.
Southwest special road district: One 3-year term is up for election. No candidates filed, so a write-in candidate will receive the seat. Robertson said criteria to hold the seat include being a registered voter and taxpayer residing in the district.
