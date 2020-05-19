W. Jean Harville Burriss, age 89, formerly of Bolivar and Raytown, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Cedarhurst Memory Care Unit in Sparta, Illinois.
Jean was born Aug. 7, 1930, to Frank and Edith Hayes Harville in Cedar County, Missouri.
She was a 1948 graduate of Fair Play High School, Fair Play.
On Sept. 9, 1951, she married Ned Leroy Burriss at her parent’s home in rural Fair Play.
Jean was employed by the Raytown Consolidated School District #2 as a bus driver and later a nurse aide at Raytown South Middle School.
In 1999, Jean moved to Bolivar to be near several of her siblings, and she lived there 17 years. She was a member of Blue Ridge Presbyterian Church in Raytown and later a member of Bolivar United Methodist Church in Bolivar.
After losing her beloved husband, Ned, in 1994, Jean worked for several seasons in national parks during the tourist season. Her favorite location was Yellowstone National Park at the Old Faithful Geyser. She worked in the gift shop at the Yellowstone Inn and spent her free time hiking and touring around Yellowstone Park.
Jean is survived by her three children, Nancy Bierman (Michael) of Steeleville, Illinois, Carol Huhman (Michael) of Mayville, Wisconsin, and James Burriss of Tumwater, Washington. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by one sister, Jerry McCarty of Bolivar.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Ned, an infant son, her parents and nine siblings.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery in Kansas City.
