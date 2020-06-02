Wanda Lea Edmondson Beersman, 88, of Bolivar and formerly of Morrisville departed for heaven on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Colonial Springs Healthcare Facility in Buffalo.
She was born April 23, 1932, in Springfield to Benjamin Edmondson and Grace Paul Edmondson.
She was united in marriage to Billy Lee Beersman on May 17, 1953.
She was a member of Morrisville United Methodist Church since 1964.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Billy; her brothers Joseph and Charles; and her sisters, Mary and Dorothy.
She is survived by her brother Dale (Pat) Edmondson; two children, Sandra (Garry) Jackson and Wesley (Sheri) Beersman; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 5, at the Morrisville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Pitts Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Morrisville United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
