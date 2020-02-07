Wanda Jean Rambo, 87, died on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Colonial Springs Healthcare Center in Buffalo after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was born on July 4, 1932, in Dustin, Oklahoma, to Leslie and Florence Hunnicutt and was the oldest of three children.
She was married to Walter Watkins in 1952, and they moved to California. They were happily married for 22 years until Walter’s death in 1974.
After a few years, she met and married J.W. Rambo in 1979. They lived happily in California and Missouri until his death in 2013.
She was a homemaker and a pharmacy tech. After retirement, she served as a volunteer at Citizens Memorial Hospital.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Randy, and his wife, Shirlene Watkins, and Wanda’s granddaughters, April Dougherty and Sabra Watkins, as well as her brother, Leslie Hunnicutt and her great-grandchildren, Nora, Claire and Jack Dougherty.
Wanda will also be fondly remembered by April’s husband, Pat; Sabra’s partner, Andrew; extended family members Lisa, John, Justin, Logan and Laci; stepfamily members Ken, Peggy, Wayne, Linda, Bill and stepgranddaughters Carla, Suzanne, James, Evelyn and Kevin.
Services for Wanda Rambo were at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Graveside services were held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to CMH Hospice or the The American Alzheimer's association.
