Wanda Tate, 85, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Bolivar.
She was married to Paul Tate and shared 60 years together. She was the loving mother of two daughters, Veda Tate (son-in-law Brad Hamill) and Judy Tate (son-in-law Brian Riniker) and was grandmother to Benjamin, Bethany, Isaiah and Anna Hamill. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
Born in Wheatland, she was the daughter of Thomas and Pauline West and the sister of Roy West, deceased, Deloris Glendening and Sherley West.
In 1953, she graduated from Wheatland High School. After graduation, she spent two years working in Los Angeles, California, after which she returned to Kansas City where she was employed at Cartrol. It was there that she met Paul.
After marrying, they lived in Kansas City while they raised their two girls. Upon Paul’s retirement, they returned to live in Wheatland and then Brighton, where she lived her last five years.
Wanda loved to travel and planned many family vacations with her favorite spot being Yellowstone National Park. She enjoyed playing golf with a highlight of making a hole in one. She also enjoyed spending time with her church families of Stony Point Baptist Church, Kansas City, Kansas, and Berean Baptist Church, Bolivar.
Wanda was a beautiful and kind woman, a daughter, sister, spouse, mother, aunt and friend. She loved many and will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Berean Baptist Church, Bolivar, with visitation beginning at 1. Memorials may be made to the Berean Church Youth Building Project or to the McCarty Senior Center, Wheatland.
