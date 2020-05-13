Wave the banner

Local businesses are waving banners of support, literally, for Bolivar High School’s 2020 graduating class. According to mayor Chris Warwick, Liberty Utilities, Polk County Electric and his company, Warwick Electric, partnered to hang 166 banners, purchased by Liberty, to honor this year’s seniors. The banners appear around the square, on South Springfield Avenue south of the square and on East Broadway Street east of the square toward Rt. D. Warwick said the Bolivar R-1 school district “did the heaviest lifting” on the project, gathering seniors’ pictures and sharing them with Stephens Photography, which printed the banners. Pictured here, Warwick hangs a banner on Bolivar’s square for senior Zeke Partin on Saturday, May 9.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.