When the whole world can be devastated by a single-celled, mindless enemy that we can’t see without the aid of powerful microscopes, how can we as intelligent, complex humans deliberately, with forethought, inflict war, sorrow, harm and death on our fellow man?
If we, as private citizens, can choose to quarantine ourselves so that we and others are safe, why can’t the nations of the world choose to “quarantine” weapons, armies and every aggressive action so that the whole world is safe?
This virus has caused us to realize that we exist physically, economically and socially in a global society and are therefore completely and absolutely dependent, to some extent, on every other human being in the world, and that every atom in living organisms and non-living matter is interconnected with every other atom in the universe. Imagine to what heights working in unity can take mankind.
When this virus is defeated, will we forget this dependence? Will man rise against man? Will nation rise against nation? Will we allow profits, greed, and apathy to destroy our environment?
It is up to every one of us to remember — we are all in this together!
— Mary Newcomb, Bolivar
