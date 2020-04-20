All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
As a Bolivar R-1 bus driver, Roman Kolody knows the students he normally transports to school are likely missing their teachers and their classrooms.
“These little kids, this not being in school affects them,” he said.
He said he’s spent his last few weeks delivering meals to students, as part of R-1’s program that feeds students while classes are canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s been a fulfilling experience, he said, but when a family member shared a way to show support for students out of school, he and his wife, Toni, jumped on it.
Inspired by the 1989 children’s picture book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” written by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenury, families across the country have placed stuffed animals in their windows for families with young children to find.
Roman Kolody said they placed a bear in his great-grandaughter’s room, facing the street.
“Not being in school, they’ve got something to relate to and say, ‘Wow, look at that bear,’” he said.
Toni Kolody said she’s seen families drive by and stare at the bear.
“The kids go by while their parents are driving,” she said.
She said once the family put the bear in the window, her great-granddaughter also started playing along from the car, pointing out stuffed animals as she spies them.
“It’s really neat now that she knows about it, she’ll say, ‘Grandma, look there’s a bear or a bunny,’” she said.
Rachel Clark’s family took the opportunity to head out for a bear hunt while they were out of school, she said.
“They loved it,” Clark said. “My older boys loved to point out the bears to my daughter. And my daughter was very excited to find a bear on her own.”
Clark said the family took a detour to Neuhart Park off Springfield Avenue, where the Simon Bolivar statue was dedicated by President Harry S. Truman in 1948, to learn about history.
“It was a nice little social distancing homeschool field trip,” she said.
Carolyn Williams said she started the Facebook group “Bolivar stuffed bear and stuffed animals hunting games” to help families find bears for their kids to hunt.
“My kids are grown,” Williams said, “I just thought it was a neat thing for families while all of this is going on.”
Williams said she’s seen families participating outside, and it makes her happy.
On the Bolivar, Missouri, Facebook group — a separate page — fans of the activity have also posted their streets to let families know where to look for bears.
Janis Davis said she didn’t post on the page, but her home on East Chestnut Street in Bolivar is just one of many on the street with bears in the windows.
“To me, it means that people are really thinking about the kids,” she said. “Because they’re the ones that are really getting hurt. They’re not in school. The parents are teaching them at home. It’s not the same, and they’re not around their friends. But, to me, this is a way for them to at least know that people are thinking about them.”
