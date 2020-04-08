All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
This is, to put it mildly, an interesting time to be alive. I don’t need to tell you what all is going on in our world today. We’re all doing the best we can do during this very different and difficult time.
I want to share a story told to me by my aunt, Elisabeth Pufahl Elrod. Auntie E, as we called her, was born in Bolivar on May 5, 1900. She was a teenager during the time of World War I and the influenza pandemic of 1918. It’s been a long time since she told this to me, but it made quite an impression and I’ve never forgotten it.
At some time after WWI ended, there was a railroad car full of artifacts and other memorabilia of the war that came through Bolivar, either a “special” — a train that was not regularly scheduled — or as a museum car attached to a regularly scheduled train on the Frisco line.
As I remember the story, the museum car was going all over the country, providing a visual history of WWI, that conflict which was also known as “The Great War” and “The War to End All Wars.”
I think Auntie E. said it was on a Sunday that it came to Bolivar, then a town of about 2,000 residents.
She and her boyfriend went to see all that was displayed in the car as did “almost everyone in Bolivar,” as well as many others from the surrounding area.
Within days, influenza was sweeping through the area; her boyfriend was dead and she was sick.
Although she recovered in time, she did say that it was a rather long recovery. She also said that many, many people died — there were so many dying that the funeral parlors couldn't keep up with the demand and started sending wagons around to pick up the bodies.
From where did the infection come? From someone who was traveling with the museum car or someone who visited the car? As far as I know, no one ever knew for sure.
Medical science had not yet come to the place where disease and the spread thereof was understood even as well as it is now. Medicines were primitive; penicillin was not discovered until around 1928; 1945 was the year of the first mass-produced antibiotic, and there was no influenza vaccine until sometime in the 1970s.
Very few of those people had telephones in their homes — radios wouldn’t become popular household items for about another decade.
There was no daily news to keep them updated on local and global events. There were neither televisions nor cell phones. The internet wouldn’t exist for many years.
Those people were very isolated from each other. No FaceTime, no Zoom, no email and no texting.
It was often a long time before people had any communication with friends or family. I suppose there was a telegraph office here, perhaps in the Frisco station where I know it later existed.
Now, we are plagued by yet another disease that is sweeping the world. We have been advised to practice social distancing in order to help slow this enemy’s progress.
We, in Polk County, have been doing pretty well with that. Businesses have gone out of their way to help us shop online or by phone and by offering special hours for certain groups of people.
Do I like being distanced from my friends and family? No. I’m definitely someone who likes to be around people. But I do understand why it is absolutely imperative that we follow these suggestions to the very best of our abilities.
The next time we want to complain about being isolated, let’s remember this: We, in today’s world, can use all of today’s technology to communicate with each other, even with people who are far away.
Together we can get through this and later tell our stories — just as Auntie E. told hers to me.
Jean Pufahl Vincent is a “native” of Bolivar and Polk County. She is a retired educator, teaching history at Bolivar High School for 14 years. She is a member of the Polk County historical and genealogical societies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.