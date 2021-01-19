Wendell Eugene LeJeune passed on to Glory at 6:52 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Springfield. He was born March 28, 1938, in Halfway to Floyd and Vera Viles LeJuene.
Wendell was preceded in death by his parents and son Mark LeJeune. He is survived by wife Grace LeJeune, son Michael LeJeune, sister Lorene Wrinkle and husband Morgan, grandson Steven LeJeune and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Wendell was saved as a young man at Schofield Missionary Baptist Church, where he belonged. He attended Canaan Missionary Baptist Church regularly. After high school, he attended SMS majoring in business and belonged to Tau Kappa Epsilon. He also enjoyed his time as a 32nd-degree Master Mason and a Shriner.
Wendell married the love of his life, Grace Ortner, on Feb. 2, 1957. They had two sons, Mark and Michael. In 1957, he and Grace moved to Kansas City, where Wendell attended school for electrical engineering, which only helped him in many successful careers and businesses. Wendell was employed in electronics, Litton Industries, his own fast food restaurant, and retired from his company, LeJeune International Marketing, in 2010.
Funeral services for Wendell will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at Pitts Chapel in Bolivar. Visitation will be before the service from 11 a.m. to 1. He will be buried at Schofield Cemetery directly after service. The LeJeune Family requests, in lieu of flowers, contributions to Schofield Missionary Baptist Church or Canaan Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel of Greenlawn Funeral Homes in Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.