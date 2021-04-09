Willa Wathena Payne Simpson was born May 11, 1938, at Polk to Isaac Columbus Payne and Sarah Jewell Ragsdale Payne. She passed away peacefully at Parkview Nursing Home on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at the age of 82.
Wathena was united in marriage to Bobby Gene Simpson, also of Polk, on July 30, 1965. She was saved at a young age and was baptized on Aug.15, 1953, into Mt. View Missionary Baptist church in Polk and remained a faithful member until her death,
She attended Polk’s one-room school through the fifth grade, then Inglis’ one-room school through eighth grade, then attended high school at Bolivar, graduating with the class of 1956. She enjoyed attending class reunions to visit with old friends.
Wathena worked at the Bolivar Garment Factory before she became a full-time mother and chose to stay home to help on the farm and raise her family. She loved her family, attending church services, attending family reunions, traveling around the U.S. to visit other relations, gardening and was a faithful standard bearer for her children and grandchildren. Later in life, she and Bobby enjoyed traveling on senior trips to see Branson shows.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Jewell, brother and sister-in-law Dennis and Reona Payne, sister and brother-in-law Adlene and Charley McGinnis, and nephew Tony Payne.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby, children Becky Shockley and husband Gary, Cindy Carter and husband David and Tim Simpson, all of Polk. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Kyle Carter and wife Mahayla, Brandon Carter, Jason Carter, Marissa Carter, Garrett Shockley and Boone Shockley, and niece Marquita and husband Ben Gravely, nephew Marlyn and wife Barbara Payne, nephew Charles and wife Debbi McGinnis, niece-in-law Connie Payne and many other family members and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Pitts Chapel. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at the funeral home, with Bro. Curtis Howard officiating, along with Bro. Bobby Budd. Music will be provided by Mt. View, Sentinel and Goodson Missionary Baptist Church choirs. Burial will be in Payne Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
