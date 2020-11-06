William “Bill” Doyle Brobisky was born in Bolivar on Feb. 24, 1935, to William “Squeak” Herman Brobisky and Pauline Willis Brobisky. He passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Colonial Springs Healthcare, Buffalo, after a long illness.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eugene Brobisky.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Brobisky of the home, two sisters, Barbara Sue Hopkins, Oak Grove, and Deana and Tom Stake of Lebanon; sister-in-law Alice Brobisky; four nieces; Granny Jo Bittle of Deming, New Mexico; daughters Kathy Jo (Dale) Baker, Pleasant Hope, Debbie Kay (John) Caufield, Bolivar; three grandchildren, John and Amanda Caufield, Weaubleau, Robert and Andera Stevens, Pleasant Hope, and Alyssa and Clayton Walker, Dunnegan; nine great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kayla, Ayden, Bryce, Maddison, Bailey, Ann Marie, Macy and Colton; extra daughter La Ray Hankins, Cross Timbers, and extra grandchildren Charles and Renata Wilkinson.
In his younger years, Bill worked on many farms in western Kansas. He also worked for the Kansas Forestry, Fish and Game Commission, where he was the caretaker of the buffalo herd in Garden City. Bill worked many years as a siding installer. He also owned and operated K & B flea market in Pleasant Hope.
Bill's love for life was evident in his many hobbies, camping, going to the races, auctions and spending time with his family and friends. His love for Jesus and going to church was foremost in his life. He was a member of The Community of Hope Church in Pleasant Hope.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar, and the memorial service will be at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
