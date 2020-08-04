William Henry Childs, 75, of Bolivar went to heaven on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1944, in Bangor, New York, to Vernon Childs and Mary Todd Childs.
On Sept. 16, 1966, Bill and Chu were united in marriage and shared almost 54 years together.
Bill retired from the Army after 21 years of service in top secret communications. During his time in the military, he got to travel and live with his family in many places, including Okinawa, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Hawaii and many other U.S. states. He did jungle training in the Panama Canal, as well as desert training in Death Valley, California.
As a child, he enjoyed playing baseball, and to this day he still had his baseball glove from childhood. He loved to watch old TV shows, and he knew every episode of Andy Griffith. As a family, we enjoyed having Parcheesi tournaments while eating snacks, and the losers would have to sing and dance in front of everybody. He rarely had to dance because his team always won.
Bill is survived by his wife, Chu, of almost 54 years of Bolivar, his son David Childs of Bolivar, his daughter Yona Childs-Holman and husband Tony Holman of Aldrich; his grandchildren Caleb Haynes and wife Felicia Haynes of Buffalo, Sarah Gilpin and husband James Gilpin of Bolivar; his great-grandchildren, Caitlin Haynes, Elizabeth Haynes and Henley Gilpin; his siblings, Dennis Childs of Nottingham, Maryland, Phillip Childs of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Delcie Muehl of Syracuse, New York, and Diane Rockhill of Brushton, New York; and many other family and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Mary Childs of New York, and son Brian Childs of Dallas, Texas.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Wellspring Baptist Fellowship in Bolivar. Burial will take place at the Missouri Veterans' Cemetery in Springfield.
