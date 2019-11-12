Bill started his life’s journey on April 25, 1939. He was born to the Rev. Raymond Brooks and Mary Lee Miller Shook, in Belair.
When Bill was a toddler, they moved to Aldrich, to a home that was his grandmother’s, Jennie Beatley Coffman.
He grew up in Aldrich and attended Aldrich School until it consolidated with Fair Play, where he graduated.
He had three siblings, Betty Sue, Jenny Lue and Joseph Brooks.
Bill was saved at a young age, knelt at the lap of his mother.
When attending Fair Play Schools, he met his future bride, Shirley Hutchins. They married July 4, 1959, at the bride’s home. They continued to live there for five years with Jesse (Chinkey) and Mae Hutchins. To this union two children were born, Paula Lynn and Darin Brooks.
In the early 1960s, Bill was baptized into Fair Play Baptist Church. He loved his church and became very active. He was deacon and song leader for several years.
He worked hard in his working years to support his family that he so dearly loved. He worked at Mono Manufacturing, Cranks Drug Store and REA Express. Last, he took a job at Paul Mueller Co. in Springfield, where he retired after 35 years.
He spent some time as city clerk for the City of Fair Play.
All who knew him thought that he was a fun-loving guy who loved music.
Southern Gospel singings were his passion. He would shout and praise the Lord.
He loved having his family with him.
He came down with diabetes and heart disease and had to endure several medical procedures.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Brooks and Mary Lee Shook; a sister, Betty Bolton; and his father and mother-in-law, Chinkey and Mae Hutchins.
Bill took flight to Heaven on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of the home; a daughter, Paula Evans and husband Bobby of Fair Play; a son, Darin Shook and wife Christi of Goodson; five grandchildren, Brandon Evans and wife Laurie of Bolivar, Justin Evans and wife Christina of Fair Play, Anna Evans of Fair Play, Caleb Shook and wife Kayla of Goodson, and Caylee Shook of Goodson; five great-grandchildren, Austin, Breanna and Caleb Evans, twin sisters Stella and Aurora Shook; a sister, Jenny Shook of Bolivar, a brother, Joe Shook of Mulvane, Kansas, and sister-in-law Wanda Kirby of Weston.
Visitation for Bill will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar.
Services for Bill will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Akard Cemetery, Fair Play.
