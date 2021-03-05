A local supermarket chain is working to provide vaccines to the community as the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a news release from Woods Supermarket, people can join a vaccine waitlist on the Woods website at WoodsSupermarket.com/covid-19-vaccine.
The release said they will be contacted to schedule a vaccination appointment when vaccine doses become available.
Woods Supermarket is following all state and federal guidelines for vaccinations. Only eligible Missourians can register on the Woods website now.
For more information about vaccine eligibility, see COVIDvaccine.MO.gov.
“It’s with great pride that Woods Supermarket announces they have now provided over 5,000 vaccine doses across six different Woods Pharmacy locations in Missouri,” the release stated. “The Woods store and pharmacy staff have been working hard since receiving vials of the vaccine in January to vaccinate eligible Missourians.”
The release said Woods created socially distant spaces in specific locations for vaccine clinics by moving merchandise and shelving.
“Woods is continuing to serve rural communities and hopes to expand the clinics at all Woods Pharmacy locations as supply becomes available,” the release stated.
Woods Supermarket is a locally owned chain of grocery stores with 10 supermarket locations and seven pharmacies in Missouri, per the release. It began in 1947 by Don and Bertha Woods in Long Lane.
