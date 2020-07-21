Yuma Lee Jenkins, 97, of Bolivar died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1922, in Fair Play, the daughter of Lillie Mae and Gilbert Trimble. She grew up on the family’s farm and graduated from Fair Play High School in 1941.
Yuma married Greer Jenkins on Mother’s Day, May 10, 1942. They spent the next 73 years together until his death in 2015. Their son, James Greer ”Jimmie,” was born in 1944 while Greer was stationed in Waycross, Georgia, during World War II.
After the war, they moved to Kansas City. Their daughter, Deborah Lynn “Debbie,” was born in 1954. They moved to Independence in 1960. They tragically lost their son, Jim, in a car wreck in 1977.
Yuma was a loving mother and wife. Having grown up in the depression, she never wasted food and saved anything that could be used later – an “original recycler.” She was a fantastic cook, seamstress and gardener. Every year, she “put up” vegetables grown in her garden and fruits picked from local orchards. Yuma made absolutely the best coconut cream pie – her meringue was perfect every time.
Yuma began working at TG&Y in Susquehanna Center in Independence in the 1970s. She was quickly put in charge of the fabric department, which she expertly managed and enjoyed.
Ten years after retirement, Yuma and Greer moved to Bolivar to be near family. During retirement, they traveled and visited family and friends. Yuma loved genealogy, and they sought out many cemeteries to find the resting places of ancestors.
Greer was a retired auto worker, and they were a proud UAW family. They regularly attended monthly UAW meetings/luncheons held in Warsaw.
Yuma especially enjoyed the “senior citizen trips” sponsored by local banks and organizations. These trips took her to sights and activities around Missouri and out of state. She was always up for a trip to Branson to eat and see a show or two. She loved going to Springfield to shop and eat out.
In her 80s, Yuma decided to learn to use a computer. She loved exploring the internet and staying in touch with family and friends through email and Facebook. She and Deborah exchanged emails almost every day.
Yuma Jenkins loved her family; she had a delightful sense of humor; she was strong-willed and independent; she was courageous and never felt sorry for herself. Those characteristics and others made her a wonderful wife, mother and friend.
Yuma was preceded in death by her husband, Greer; her son, James; her parents; and her two sisters, Irene Potts and Nancy Collins. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah, and her son-in-law, Peter Brownlie, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her neighbors, Marcella and Bob Brown, who she called her “guardian angels.” Their love and friendship made it possible for her to live in her home until the end of her life.
The family held a private service on July 21. Interment was at the Dunnegan Cemetery, Dunnegan. To honor Yuma’s life, the family suggests making a contribution to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
