Gathering for Old Glory

The community will have the opportunity next week to gather together in honor of Old Glory.
Bolivar’s Disabled American Veterans chapter and Amvets MO Post 184 will host U.S. Flag Day and U.S. Army birthday ceremonies at 1 p.m. Monday, June 14.
According to a news release, individuals and organizations with flags requiring respectful retirement may bring them to Bolivar DAV, 1250 East Wollard Street, east of Bolivar’s Walmart behind Wendy's that day. For large quantities, more than five flags, place packed bags in boxes inside or near the DAV’s protected front entrance.
Individuals interested in observing and learning about honorable flag destruction are welcome to bring flags and attend in person, the release stated.
The day will conclude with a U.S. Army birthday celebration featuring grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and bratwurst with all the fixings, the release stated. Side dishes will include potato salad, macaroni salad and potato chips. Coffee and iced tea will be served, and a variety of canned sodas from the vending machine will be available.
For more information, call the DAV at 326-6747.
