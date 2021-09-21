Jaxon Bradley was born to John C. Bradley III on Oct. 7, 1946, and passed away in his sleep on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.
He is missed by his remaining sister, Pamela Nix, nephew Dario and wife Kim, niece Angela and husband Jon, niece Lisa and husband Randy, niece Lori Brown, niece Janelle, niece Joy and husband Tim, ex-wife Joyce Brazelton and his stepson, Michael Eakin and wife Tammy, as well as many grandchildren, great-nephews and -nieces, friends, cousins and neighbors.
Though he traveled and had adventures around the world, he was a lifelong member of the Nashia Baptist Church in Kansas City and a member of the National Guard Army Reserves. A memorial service and interment of his ashes will be Saturday, Oct. 9, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.