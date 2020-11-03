John Charles White, 76, Niangua, was born Dec. 8, 1943, to Charles H. and Pearl DeCamp White in Springfield and departed this life Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
John proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a true patriot and loved serving his country. After his discharge, he worked for the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #36 from July 1967 until his retirement in December 1999.
In his later years, John was very proud and humble to serve as elder and financial secretary at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. He loved his church family. John was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. John so wanted to vote in this election and unfortunately was not able to cast his ballot. His advice would be Go Vote.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Pearl White.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn, of the home; a son, Scott White and wife Malinda, Aldrich, and a stepdaughter, Michelle Poteaux and husband Christophe, Alexandria, Virginia; two grandchildren, Nichole Netherton and Kyle White, both of Bolivar; two stepgrandchildren, Marie and Julien Poteaux; four great-grandchildren, Emily and Laney White, Dalia and Paul Netherton; one brother, Don White and wife Faith, Springfield; nephew Jeremiah White, Arkansas; niece Jamie Wright, Nixa; as well as a host of family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 300 E. Washington Street, Marshfield, under the direction of Day Funeral Home, Marshfield. Flowers may be sent through local florist, Ruth’s Flowers, 468-3110, if desired. Memorial donations may be made to Rescue One or the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri and left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at dayfh.com.
