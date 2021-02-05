Kenneth Paul Barber, age 85, of Wheatland, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 18, 1935, at Bridgeport, Connecticut, the son of Earl H. and Josephine Peters Barber.
He was in the U.S. Army and worked for the Pipefitters & Plumbers Union in Connecticut for several years.
He is survived by a son, Kenneth E. Barber and Katie Nixon of Wheatland; a daughter, Karen Hosking of Connecticut; and two grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time. Cremation was under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
