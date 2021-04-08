Libs rally, beat El Do

Liberator baseball overcame an early deficit to beat El Dorado Springs 8-6 on Thursday, April 1.
Bolivar trailed 5-2 in the fourth inning, but battled back, scoring six runs in the fifth inning to claim the advantage and the win.
“El Dorado Springs took it to us early and we had to have a comeback,” Bolivar coach Brad Roweton said. “They have a nice club. We were proud of the boys playing through adversity and overcoming an early deficit.”
Bolivar’s monster fifth inning gave the Liberators an 8-5 lead, but El Do wasn’t finished. The Bulldogs scored a run and threatened to score more with two outs on the board and runners at second and third base.
Liberator catcher Justice Hinsley picked off the runner at third base to end the game.
Third baseman Kaden DeGraffenreid applied the tag.
Pitcher Cooper Cribs was credited with the win with Ryan Hadank stepping in for the save.
Parker Erickson had three hits and batted in two runs.
The Liberators beat Fair Grove 2-1 earlier in the week on Tuesday, March 30.
Liberator Luke Goforth was credited with the win with Cribbs stepping in for the save.
Bolivar overcame an early tie with Fair Grove to take the win. The Liberators scored a run in the second to take the lead, but saw Fair Grove tie the game in the third.
Bolivar scored again in the fifth.
Degraffenreid had two hits, a homerun and a run batted in. Jacob Anderson batted in a run.
Bolivar will next face Marshfield at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in Marshfield.
Fair Play
Fair Play High School baseball ended March strong but struggled as it opened April.
The Hornets beat Macks Creek 12-1 on Monday, March 29, and beat Dadeville 7-3 on Tuesday, March 30.
Fair Play fell 13-2 to New Covenant Academy on Thursday, April 1.
Fair Play next competes in the Wheatland Baseball Tournament, which runs from Monday, April 5, through Saturday, April 10.
Halfway
Halfway fell 8-7 to fellow Polk County program Humansville on Monday, March 29.
The Cardinals ended the week with a pair of losses, falling 6-1 to Wheatland 6-1 on Thursday, April 1, and 9-6 to Stoutland on Friday, April 2.
The Cardinals play Crane on Wednesday, April 7, in Halfway. A time hasn’t been set.
Humansville
After beating Halfway earlier in the week, Humansville struggled against New Covenant Academy, falling 15-7 Wednesday, March 31.
Humansville next competes in the Wheatland Baseball Tournament, which runs from Monday, April 5, through Saturday, April 10.
Marion C. Early
Defending district champion Marion C. Early didn’t lose a game last week.
The Panthers beat Miller 7-4 on Monday, March 29. They then beat Seymour 14-2 on Tuesday, March 30. The team won 7-4 over Crane on Thursday, April 1.
Marion C. Early next competes in the Wheatland Baseball Tournament, which runs from Monday, April 5, through Saturday, April 10.
Pleasant Hope
The Pirates closed out March with a win, toppling Hermitage 13-1 on Wednesday, March 31.
As of Sunday, April 4, Pleasant Hope stands at 4-1.
The Pirates next compete in the Wheatland Baseball Tournament, which runs from Monday, April 5, through Saturday, April 10.
Pleasant Hope softball
After a tough start to the season, the Lady Pirates reversed course and now stand at 6-3.
Pleasant Hope fell 10-0 to Purdy in the first game of the season.
The Lady Pirates then finished 3-1 at their home tournament.
Pleasant Hope also went 3-1 in their four games after the tournament. The Lady Pirates beat Strafford 11-3 on Monday, March 29.
Bailey Stokes went 2-3 with a single, a double, a walk, and two runs scored.
Kylie Tucker went 2-4 with a single, a home run, three runs and an RBI. Kaylin Miner had a home run.
Against Skyline on Tuesday, March 30, Pleasant Hope fell 13-1.
Stokes had one single, one walk and an RBI.
The Pirates beat Lockwood 16-1 on Thursday, April 1.
Miner, the pitcher, had zero earned runs, two hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Pleasant Hope beat Fair Grove 13-12.
Katie Chapman hit a home run. She also went 3-5 with a single, a double, two runs and three runs batted in.
Miner threw five strikeouts.
The Lady Pirates play Sarcoxie at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in Pleasant Hope.
