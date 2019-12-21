Wednesday, Dec. 25
- Christmas Day
- BH-FP office closed
- Communitywide dinner, Open Hearts UMC, 12-1:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 26
- Blood drive, CMH, 1-6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 27
- Cedar County fifth Sunday service, Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 7 p.m.
- Polk County Missionary Baptist Association Fifth Sunday service, True Hope Missionary Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 28
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
- Cedar County fifth Sunday service, Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 10:30 a.m.
- Polk County Missionary Baptist Association Fifth Sunday service, True Hope Missionary Baptist, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 29
- Polk County Missionary Baptist Association Fifth Sunday service with Tri-County Baptist Group, True Hope Missionary Baptist
- Fifth Sunday sing with the Lady Pickers, Rondo Baptist Church, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
- New Year’s Eve
- BH-FP office closes, noon
- Dance, American Legion, 7 p.m.-midnight
Wednesday, Jan. 1
- New Year’s Day
- BH-FP office closed
Saturday, Jan. 4
- Retirement reception for Donald Babb, CMH Community Rooms, 4-7 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
