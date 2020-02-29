Saturday, Feb. 29
- Free Community Chili/ Soup Fest, Humansville Full Gospel Church, 4- 6 p.m.
- Sadie Hawkins dinner and dance, Polk County Senior Center, 5 p.m.
- “Vittles and Fiddle Supper,” Mt. Gilead UMC, 5-7 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Calvary Missionary Baptist 80th birthday service, Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 11 a.m.
- 2020 assessment lists due
Monday, March 2
- R-2 private and parochial school meeting, R-2 admin building room 56, 9 a.m.
- GriefShare, Berean Baptist Church, 6:30-8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
- Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
- Republican Women’s Club meeting, Brenda’s Cafe, noon
- Bereavement support group, CMH Community Room 3, 2 p.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Easter Cantata rehearsal, Open Hearts UMC, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
- Blood drive, Pleasant Hope High School, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Blood drive, CMH, 1-6 p.m.
- Job fair, Roy Blunt YMCA, 4 to 6 p.m.
- “Overture,” Davis-Newport Theater, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 6
- World Day of Prayer, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9:30 a.m.
