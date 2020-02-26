Wednesday, Feb. 26
- Voting machine testing, Polk County Road & Bridge Complex, 9 a.m.
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
- Ash Wednesday service, Mt. Gilead UMC, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27
- CMH Auxiliary Scrub Hub Sale, CMH Community Room 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Family mental health support group, Polk County Health Center, 3 p.m.
- Humansville fire meeting, Humansville City Hall, 7 p.m.
- Faculty piano recital, SBU Meyer Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 28
- Blood drive, Marion C. Early High School, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Dunnegan fire fundraiser, Humansville Community Building, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
- Free Community Chili/ Soup Fest, Humansville Full Gospel Church, 4- 6 p.m.
- Sadie Hawkins dinner and dance, Polk County Senior Center, 5 p.m.
- “Vittles and Fiddle Supper,” Mt. Gilead UMC, 5-7 p.m.
- Country dance, Roy Blunt YMCA, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
- Calvary Missionary Baptist 80th birthday service, Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 11 a.m.
- 2020 assessment lists due
Monday, March 2
- R-2 private and parochial school meeting, R-2 admin building room 56, 9 a.m.
- GriefShare, Berean Baptist Church, 6:30-8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
- Single moms support group, Morrisville UMC, 5 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
- Republican Women’s Club meeting, Brenda’s Cafe, noon
- Taco night, American Legion Hall, 5-7 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
- Job fair, Roy Blunt YMCA, 4 to 6 p.m.
Friday, March 6
- World Day of Prayer, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 9:30 a.m.
- Center for Human Services chili and soup fundraiser, Bolivar Elks Lodge, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Lunch and Learn, CMH Community Rooms, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
