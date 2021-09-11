20 years ago, today …

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on U.S. soil, a day forever etched in our country’s history.
Two commercial airliners that were hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center Towers in New York City, a third hijacked plane crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a fourth hijacked plane crashed in Pennsylvania.
Around 3,000 people died as a result of the attacks.
Reactions to the day’s events included fear of what might happen next and concerns about how the day’s events would affect the entire country for weeks, months, even years.
Even in Bolivar, hundreds of miles away from the attacks, the BH-FP kept a close pulse on the “aftershocks” for several weeks.
Coverage included stories of local residents with connections to the attack sites, as well as the local economic and cultural impacts.
To mark the tragedy’s anniversary, the BH-FP has gathered together and reprinted some of its coverage from 20 years ago, including entire articles and images of the original pages. Also included in today’s issue are reflections from local residents as they look back on where they were and what they were doing on that tragic day — and how 9/11 changed them and the world they knew.
World Trade Center, Pentagon hit: Local residents scramble to find news about friends and family
By Judy Kallenbach and Linda Fuerst
SEPT. 12, 2001 — Polk countians, along with the rest of the world, watched yesterday as a plane flew into one of the towers of the World Trade Center in New York City just minutes after the other tower had been hit. Before that news had sunk in, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., was hit.
All over the country, frantic calls were being made to check on family and friends who live in those areas.
Marian Derryberry, formerly of Bolivar, did an internship in the World Trade Center a few years ago, working for Gov. Mario Cuomo. She now lives in Boston and works for an investment banker.
Her mother, Joyce, of Bolivar, is in Boston now helping care for Marian's son, Miles.
She said Marian works in sight of the Hancock Tower and the Prudential Building, both of which were evacuated. The financial district had closed and Marian's husband, Adam Ackerman, had left to pick her up because the buses and subways were so crowded.
"This is so far-reaching," Joyce said. "Everything will be affected. The ripples will go on and on."
Russ Jackson, son of Larry and Kay Jackson of Bolivar, works at the law firm of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher and Flom, LLP and Affiliates in New York City and had arrived at the office about 6:30 Tuesday morning. His parents talked to him shortly after 8 and learned that he was all right.
Kay Jackson, who is placement director at Southwest Baptist University, had an e-mail message from him sent at 11 a.m. saying "I am still in the office, and I am fine although I can't tell you how devastating it is to look out the window and see the building smoke from the hole in the skyline that was the World Trade Center. It is a gruesome sight."
Diana Tummons, daughter of Norris and Mary Tummons of Bolivar, has worked at the United Nations for 10 years. Mary said she called her at her office this morning as soon as she heard the news. "They had just heard it, too," she said. "She has a friend who works at the World Trade Center, so she was worried," she said. "I feel relieved that we got to talk to her. "
Subsequent efforts to reach her have not been successful, however. "Now I get a message that all the phone lines are busy," she said.
Don Woods Jr. of Bolivar was feeling fortunate Tuesday afternoon that his wife, Joan, was safely on her way home. She was flying back from a trip to New York over the weekend where she and three of her sisters toured the World Trade Center Saturday. She had flown out of Richmond, Va., and while in the air her plane was diverted to the nearest airport, which was Little Rock, Ark.
"She finally found a (rental) car, the last one on the lot," Woods said Tuesday afternoon, and she was on her way home.
He said Kelly Doyle, formerly of Bolivar and a former Herald-Free Press employee, was about 30 blocks from the site. He is the son of Paul and Betty Doyle of Bolivar.
Tamera Heitz-Peak, director of public relations at SBU, said the morning had been "overwhelming" with people trying to keep up with the news as they worked.
Several alumni live in the New York and Washington, D.C., areas, and a list was being compiled.
One of those working in Roy Blunt's office in Washington is Kelli Fulton, who started the Habitat for Humanity chapter at SBU. She had sent an e-mail to her mother in Springfield saying only "I'm OK."
Telephone lines were busy all morning at the home of Curtis and Margaret Goss, whose daughter, Suzanne, is a graduate student at the American University in Washington, D.C.
"I called Roy Blunt's office to see if they could help me get in touch with Suzanne," Margaret said. She found out that Blunt's office building had been evacuated, and his staff had set up temporary headquarters in Floyd and Becky Gilzow's living room, six blocks from downtown Washington. Floyd Gilzow, a former vice president of Southwest Baptist University, is now a senior administrator for Blunt. Calls to their phone number Tuesday morning produced only busy signals.
Goss did get to talk to her daughter, who was safe in her home in Tacoma Park, Md. "She works at the EPA building downtown, and they evacuated everything; she said there were solid wall-to-wall people trying to get out of Washington. The bridges and part of the Metro were shut down. Part of the Metro was running, or else she wouldn't have been able to get home." Suzanne told her mother the sky was full of planes flying over.
In addition to her daughter in Washington, D.C., Goss's nephew had landed at LaGuardia Airport in New York just 30 minutes before the first plane struck the World Trade Center. "And my mother has two friends in New York City on a trip, and she is worried about them," Goss said. "It's really scary."
News reports from Jefferson City said security had been tightened at the Missouri state capitol, but Rep. Ken Legan, in town for a special session of the legislature, said extra measures were not obvious.
"The capitol police are in a state of alert, but we're not in a lockdown; we're still open for business," Legan said. "I don't notice the police around, but I'm sure they're there. I have been told that the FBI has been in contact with our governor and told him there is no threat to our capitol as far as they know.
"We're all just watching TV in total shock, just like you are."
The ties that bind
By Judy Kallenbach
SEPT. 19, 2001 — Sept. 11, 2001, is a day that will live in memory, and especially so for those who were present when airliners that had been overtaken by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C.
Bill McCoy, a 1963 graduate of Bolivar High School, works at the Pentagon as a civilian.
He and co-workers heard about a plane hitting the World Trade Center and were watching on the Internet when the second plane hit. They knew then there was no doubt the two crashes were connected.
But McCoy said it hadn't occurred to him that they might be in danger at the Pentagon until the building shook and the alarm started going off.
They evacuated and learned that a plane had hit just 200 to 250 feet from their office.
The workers first moved to a parking lot, and then McCoy suggested they move to the Pentagon Mall about a quarter-mile away in case there should be secondary explosions.
The cell phone system was tied up with calls. McCoy found a pay phone, but his wife, Ilene, who teaches at the Islamic Saudi Academy, could only be reached by cell phone. About three hours later, through his son, Travis, who works for Sen. Fred Thompson of Tennessee, he was able to let her know he was safe.
McCoy previously worked in counter-terrorism at the Pentagon for several years, but now is involved in dismantling nuclear ballistic missiles under the terms of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty.
"I think this has brought this issue to a head," he said. "I think something will be done, but it will take a while to work out. This doesn't mean a force-on-force war. It's more complex. Bin Laden has connections in many countries that have to be ferreted out."
He said some of those working with bin Laden have lived in the United States on and off for years. "Some may live right next door. We don't know who the enemy is."
McCoy, son of the late Clyde and Blanche McCoy, noted that Bolivar had a population of about 5,000 when he was growing up, about the number of people believed to have perished in the attacks.
* * * * *
Anthony Fallone, husband of Patty Stanek Fallone, is believed to be one of the casualties in the attack on the World Trade Center. He began working for Cantor-Fitzgerald in July and was in those offices above the 100th floor of the second building to be hit by an airliner.
None of the 700 employees of that company who were at work that day are believed to have survived.
Patty Fallone has a number of aunts, uncles and cousins here in the Stanek, Francka and Ruzicka families.
The Fallones have four children, Katy, 11, Alexandria, 10, Anthony, 7, and Patrick, 5.
Chantell Stanek, a 1993 graduate of Bolivar High School, had stayed with the Fallones for a while when she moved to New York. She now works in public relations and marketing in the corporate office of Turner Construction.
Her mother, Gayle, said Chantell was watching as that second plane hit the World Trade Center.
* * * * *
Spc. Anthony J. Stuecken, nephew of Jody Hampton of Bolivar, is in the U.S. Army stationed at the Pentagon. He was keeping up with the events in New York when the floor beneath his feet began to shake and rumble.
"I can't explain the thoughts that went through my head in the moments after," he told his aunt in an e-mail. "I think the worst feeling was not knowing exactly what had happened."
He and a friend went back inside the building and helped evacuate some of the injured.
Hours later, after it was determined that there was little chance anyone could still survive, he went to the south side of the Pentagon near the helipad.
"I think that is when the whole situation became 'real,'" he said. "As I look for the remains of the airliner, the largest piece to be seen is a 5-foot section of twisted metal reading 'ca' as part of American in American Airlines. This plane hit so hard and burned so hot that it seems as though the fuselage had disintegrated."
Hours later they went back inside to see how badly their communications systems had been damaged. "What a feeling to know that you are physically in the building that every station has their cameras on," he said. "More than that, to know that this structure is still on fire and could possibly have trapped victims.
"My heart does go out to all of those that lost their lives on Sept. 11. They will not be forgotten."
* * * * *
Kelly Doyle and his wife, Megan, have been helping serve food to the workers at the World Trade Center. He is a 1993 graduate of Bolivar High School and earned a master's degree in marketing/advertising from Eastern Illinois State University in 1999. He now works for College Kit Agency and was only several blocks away when the tragedy occurred. He is the son of Paul and Betty Doyle of Bolivar.
Bolivar grad at Ground Zero
By Judy Kallenbach
SEPT. 21, 2001 — Kelly Doyle was working on a promotion for The College Kit, a promotions company, in Little Italy in New York City early Tuesday morning, Sept. 11, when he heard a plane flying low overhead about 8:45 a.m.
"It sounded like when planes buzz a stadium," said the 1993 Bolivar High School graduate.
A few minutes later he heard that the plane had hit the World Trade Center, about 20 blocks away.
"The streets in Little Italy are narrow, and we didn't have an eye view of it," he said. "Then the other plane hit, and the events of the rest of the day are pretty much a blur."
He said throngs of people covered with soot and ashes began moving north, away from the crash site.
Doyle tried to call his parents, Paul and Betty Doyle of Bolivar, to let them know he was OK.
"But as soon as it happened, the cell phones were out," he said. And finding a pay phone in New York City that works isn't easy. He finally was able to get in touch with his company, where he works as business development manager, and have them let his family know he was safe.
He stayed in the Little Italy area until about 2 p.m. and then began trying to get back to New Jersey, where he and his wife, Megan, live and where his office is.
The next day employees began thinking of ways the company could contribute to the rescue effort.
"A couple of our clients donated tons, literally, of food," he said.
One client donated food to a culinary institute that prepared it. Another had a "kitchen on the go," and workers prepared soup for rescue workers.
They would work into the night, and Doyle and Megan worked until 3 a.m. one morning.
Doyle said even though people have ingrained images of the tragedy from photos and TV, there is no way to imagine the destruction.
"And the smell," he said. "Even with masks on, you can smell it. Even in Times Square, when the wind shifts, you can smell it."
Being there was something like being in a movie, Doyle said. "Everything on the ground was ash and soot covered, making the ground cushiony. And with the big lights like they use in stadiums, you felt like you were on the moon. It was very intimidating.
"It feels like the city has let its guard down, that it's so vulnerable."
Doyle, who has worked in the New York City area since the first of the year and lived there since May, said he's been keeping in close contact with family.
"It changes your perspective," he said.
Sept. 11 gas prices under investigation
By Linda Fuerst
SEPT. 26, 2001 — Polk County Sheriff Mike Parson is still investigating the sudden dramatic jump in gas prices on Sept. 11.
"I don't know yet if anything will come of it," Parson said. "But maybe in our own little way we can make people think twice before they do it again."
Prosecutor John Porter has sent subpoenas to several local gas stations looking for fuel records and documentation of what was done that day. He said those subpoenas may be shuffled higher up in corporate entities until they reach the source of the information he wants.
"Once we get those records, they may show a trend, or they may not show anything," Porter said. "We're still investigating to see if anything criminal happened."
Parson said he remains unconvinced by some of the explanations he has heard from some station owners.
"I don't buy the excuse of raising the price to keep people from buying it so you don't run out," Parson said. "You've got it to sell; when I was in business, I wanted to sell everything I had. If the grocery store is down to their last five loaves of bread, they don't raise the price to $5 a loaf so they won't run out."
Everything patriotic flying off store shelves
By Charlotte Marsch
OCT. 19, 2001 — Patriotic merchandise — from flags to Christmas ornaments — is flying off local store shelves.
"We had some flags, but we sold out of them," said Teresa Reed, store manager at Fred's Super Dollar Store. "We expect to get some more in, but our warehouse is having trouble getting them."
The store has had flag decals, and a shipment of patriotic T-shirts was gone in a day.
Davolt's Hallmark in Bolivar carries lawn and garden flags; all the patriotic models were sold out Sept. 12.
"We've re-ordered three times," said store owner Sue Davolt. "The company is doing a good job on re-orders. They're working around the clock trying to fill their orders."
Each of those shipments has sold out immediately to the people on a waiting list at Davolt's.
Another popular item is the "America for Me" Hallmark Christmas ornament, a carved wooden flag.
"We immediately were out of it," Davolt said.
Hallmark is allowing stores to re-order, but the company is limiting the number each store can order.
"There's no way we will get as many as we could sell," Davolt said.
The store also has sold flag-enameled pins and sales have been up on patriotic items the store normally stocks year-round.
Jester's Gifts in Bolivar didn't have many patriotic items in stock on Sept. 11, but the store just received a shipment of patriotic merchandise this week - pins and small flags. More items, including large flags, have been ordered.
Cindy Hood, owner of the Country Hearth, said the gift industry is coming out with new products, such as patriotic candles and throws, to help raise money for disaster relief. A portion of the proceeds from the sales will go to help those directly affected by the attacks.
The Country Hearth has some of those items, but Hood is still waiting on a shipment of flags.
"We were just like everybody else," Hood said. "We were out of flags immediately. I think people want to show their patriotism right now."
Local charities see decrease in donations since Sept. 11
By Linda Fuerst
FRIDAY, OCT. 26, 2001 — Americans have been generous in contributing money to the various relief funds set up to help those directly affected by the terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., on Sept. 11. But people have only so much money to give, and Polk County charities have seen a drop in contributions over the past month. Some are being forced to cut back on the number of people they can help this year.
"No one is begrudging the donations to New York," said Linda Ankrom, coordinator of Community Connections. "It's not surprising, because people in this area are very giving. We're just hoping that people will also be able to take care of our own when people here need help."
Seth Rowell, supervisor of Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation in Bolivar, said he is worried that his organization won't be able to help as many people this year as they have in the past.
"We're having to clamp down on the checkbook," he said. "We're having to make sure that the people we help are really in need, and we have to set different standards and limits on the amounts we can give."
Rowell said that donations had been down even before Sept. 11, but since that date things have been even slower.
"People have been donating on a national level instead of locally," Rowell said. "That's the word I'm hearing from everyone."
Rick Lewis, local director of the Salvation Army and the Bolivar Area Ministerial Alliance food pantry, said local donations of food have actually increased recently.
"The shelves have been empty at Ozark Food Harvest (in Springfield) where we get most of our food, and that has been in the news, so more local people are helping us," Lewis said. "A couple of local churches have had food drives, and the motorcycle toy run Saturday brought in food, too.
"Moneywise this is a slow time of year for us anyway, before the bell-ringing starts," Lewis said. Volunteers ring bells outside local stores during the Christmas season, beginning in mid-November, to collect donations for the Salvation Army.
"We're hoping the bell-ringing will do well this year," Lewis said.
Linda Francka, a member of the board for Polk County Christian Social Ministries, said her organization has seen a decrease in donations recently.
"A lot of money has been going out to New York, and I don't have a problem with that," she said. "But there are local people who are hungry, too. Funds are just not coming in."
Because of the decrease in donations, Share Your Christmas, a program operated by PCCSM, has established new guidelines that families must meet to qualify for a Christmas basket.
