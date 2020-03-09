Brandi Allard and Bryant Payne, both of Bolivar, were married in a 3:30 p.m. ceremony Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Ritzy Ranch in Bolivar. Elder James Kimbrough of Peace Valley officiated.
The bride is the daughter of Bob and June Allard of Bolivar. The groom is the son of Joe Payne and Judy Payne, both also of Bolivar.
The bride was given in marriage by her parents. She wore an ivory Oleg Cassini ballgown with organza skirt and beading.
The bride’s attendants wore dark green crisscross high-necked, floor length gowns.
The bride’s sister Amber Quigley, Hiram, Georgia, was matron of honor. Rachel Claunch, Bolivar, Morgan Crews, Humansville, Kelsey Garcia, Lawrence, Kansas, and Sarah Watson, Bolivar, were bridesmaids.
The groom’s brother BJ Payne of Bolivar was best man. Daniel Dalton, Sam Francka, Kyle Lightfoot and Denver McGinnis, all of Bolivar, were groomsmen.
The bride’s brother Les Allard, Willard, and the bride’s brother-in-law Alex Quigley, Hiram, Georgia, were ushers.
The bride’s niece Lorelei Quigley, Hiram, Georgia, and the groom’s niece Adalyn Payne, Bolivar, were flower girls. The groom’s nephew Clayton Payne, Bolivar, was ring bearer.
The bride’s niece Lily Allard and the bride’s nephew Lucas Allard, both of Willard, were the gift and guest book attendants, respectively.
Music was by Teri Presley of Ritzy Ranch.
After a reception at Ritzy Ranch, the couple went on a wedding trip to Branson and Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
They live in Halfway. The bride is employed by Bank of Bolivar, and the groom works for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
