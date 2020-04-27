Antioch Cemetery of Pittsburg is seeking donations to help with the maintenance and upkeep of cemetery grounds.
The cemetery relies on community support, and all donations are greatly appreciated.
Donations may be sent to Antioch Cemetery Association, 27749 State Highway 64, Polk MO 65727.
