BHS Hall of Fame inductees to be recognized

Another school year at Bolivar High School means another spotlight shines on those who have graduated and made their marks on not only the local community but also the world.
Four BHS alums — Ira Daniel Stark, class of 1956; Judge Gary Lynch, class of 1970; Thomas (Tommy) Neil, class of 1973; and Patrick (Pat) Douglas, class of 1992 — will be inducted into the Bolivar High School Hall of Fame this year.
The ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at Southwest Baptist University’s Plaster Stadium.
RSVP by emailing sjacobson@bolivarschools.org or calling 326-5291, ext. 2147.
The following biographical information about the inductees was provided by the Bolivar R-1 school district.
Ira Daniel Stark, Class of 1956
Ira Daniel Stark graduated from BHS in 1956.
After high school, Stark obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from Missouri State University and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Missouri.
For three years, Stark worked as director of bands for Nixa’s school system. From Nixa, he was employed by Ozark Talent Search, a federal program working with talented students.
MSU hired Stark as assistant director of residence halls in 1967 — then, as assistant dean of students — and in 1969, Stark became the director of MSU’s campus Union Complex.
He spent the next 18 years organizing various “out of classroom” experiences, most of which were related to the students’ course of study, such as travel programs to New York, Florida, Texas, New Orleans and various other destinations.
Under Stark’s direction, sailing classes were started on Fellows Lake, later adding windsurfing boards to the classes; MSU’s bowling team brought home several trophies from regional tournaments; the first alpine skiing trip was taken to the Rocky Mountains; and staff brought in popular groups of the 1970s and 1980s, including the Ozark Mountain Daredevils.
When Stark resigned as Union director, he moved to MSU’s financial aid department as a counselor and student loan coordinator. After retiring from those positions, he worked with the Coordinating Board of Higher Education in Jefferson City as a client service representative before retiring again.
Stark and his wife, Linda, started a business, “TIGHTS ‘N THINGS,” in 1977-78, which is coined as the “local dancewear” boutique in Springfield and is still in business.
Along the way, Stark has served as director of various choirs and bands.
Gary Lynch, Class of 1970
Judge Gary Lynch is a member of BHS’ 1970 graduating class.
He is married to Dana Lynch, and is the father of Adam and Andrew Lynch. Andrew and his wife, JoBeth, have two daughters, Elizabeth and Eleanor.
After graduating from BHS, Lynch obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southwest Baptist University, majoring in mathematics and elementary education.
At SBU, Lynch received academic, music and speech scholarships, served as student body president from 1972-73 and won an award for being the graduating mathematics major with the highest grade point average.
Lynch attended law school at the University of Missouri, where he made the dean’s list each semester, worked for the Missouri Law Review and graduated 16th in a class of 117.
After law school graduation, Lynch worked as a legal assistant for Bolivar’s Douglas and Douglas law firm and then became an associate attorney upon his admittance to the Bar on April 30, 1977, until becoming a partner for the firm a year later.
Lynch took an elected office as Associate Circuit Judge of Polk County on Jan. 1, 2003, and served that position until Jan. 31, 2006.
On Feb. 1, 2006, Lynch accepted an appointment by Governor Matt Blunt under a nonpartisan court plan and took office as Judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, where he is currently serving.
His community activities include serving as a volunteer judge for Greene County Juvenile Office’s teen court, working as a deacon of First Baptist Church for 35 years, and participating in many clubs, mission trips and committees.
Thomas “Tommy” Neil, Class of 1973
Tommy Neil graduated from BHS in 1973.
Neil is the son of the late Lester and Norma Neil. He is married to Donna (Heppner) Neil.
As a BHS student, he achieved the distinction of Eagle Scout under Coach Doug Potts. He was a three year letterman in football, and he says Coach Potts was a great mentor to him.
After graduation, Neil attended United Electronics Institute in Kansas City and graduated Oct. 31, 1975.
He also attended one semester at Southwest Baptist University and one year at State Fair Junior College in Sedalia.
Neil began his employment with Pitney Bowes shortly after graduating college. He was employed and trained in Kansas City. His employment at Pitney Bowes ended on July 2, 2016, after 40 years. He received many employee awards for his service.
He has served not only his employer, but also South Haven Baptist Church in Springfield, where he was ordained as a deacon on Aug. 29, 1983.
He hosted six foreign exchange students, who were from Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil and Hungary. These students attended high school for one year in Springfield while they lived with Neil and his wife. He still has a long distance relationship with five of them through social media.
To keep with his desire to serve, Neil turned to serving Missouri State University
foreign students through a program called International Friends.
He was assigned three students from China, which grew to 15 because their friends from overseas joined them. He and his wife are still in touch with many of them. Two of the Chinese students married Americans and still live in the area.
Tom and Donna have been able to travel to Colombia, Brazil and China because of those relationships.
Patrick “Pat” Douglas, Class of 1992
Pat Douglas is part of BHS’ class of 1992.
Douglas is the son of Kerry and the late Synda Douglas. He is married to Gelin Rice Douglas, BHS 1994 graduate, and is the father of Josie, a BHS sophomore, and Cy, a 7th grader at Bolivar Middle School.
After graduating from BHS, Douglas obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Missouri in 1996, where he was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
He is a fourth generation University of Missouri School of Law graduate with a Juris Doctor law degree. He graduated in 1999.
Following law school, Douglas returned to Bolivar to work as a fourth generation lawyer at the firm in which his great-grandfather, grandfather and father all worked, Douglas, Haun, & Heidemann P.C.
Douglas has practiced law at the firm for 20 years and has been an active partner since 2001. He focuses his practice in the areas of estate planning, commercial and business law, and probate.
He received the prestigious Martindale-Hubbell AV rating, which is the gold standard of peer ratings in the legal profession in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
In 2012, he received the Springfield Business Journal’s “40 Under 40 Award” for his achievements.
Douglas is a member of the Missouri Bar Association and the Polk County Bar Association. He serves, currently as board chairman, on the Citizens Memorial Hospital District board of directors. He has also served on the Citizen Memorial Healthcare Foundation board of directors.
Douglas is a Bolivar Rotary member and a past Rotary president. He has volunteered for numerous organizations over the years.
He serves on the Industrial Development Authority board and is currently board president.
He is a former member of the YMCA board of managers, and he has also served on the Ozarks Community Health Center board.
He has been a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church since 1992.
For fun, Douglas enjoys spending time with his family and attending his children’s activities. He has a passion for running and has completed seven marathons and three half ironman triathlons.
