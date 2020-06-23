Warren Blake and Mary Jane Latham Blake, Willard, will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Rose Hill Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. The couple was married June 28, 1945.
They have three children, Keith and Nancy Blake of Willard, the late David Blake, and Patty and Ray Burr of Walnut Grove. They also have 10 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 9-plus great-great-grandchildren.
Rose Hill is 6 miles north of Willard on Hwy. Z. Friends and family may join the celebration, and cards are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.