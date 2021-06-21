You have permission to edit this article.
ANNIVERSARY

Campbells to celebrate golden anniversary

6A-anniv 1.jpg

Sarah and Collin Campbell in 1971.

Collin Campbell and Sarah Cottingham Campbell of Bolivar will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month.

The couple was married on June 27, 1971.

6A-anniv 2.jpg

Collin and Sarah Campbell today.

Their children are Dale and Diane Campbell and son Thomas; Sherri and Russ Scribner and children Kenton and Joelle; and Clint Campbell and son Collin Ray.

