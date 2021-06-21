Campbells to celebrate golden anniversary

Collin Campbell and Sarah Cottingham Campbell of Bolivar will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month.
The couple was married on June 27, 1971.
Their children are Dale and Diane Campbell and son Thomas; Sherri and Russ Scribner and children Kenton and Joelle; and Clint Campbell and son Collin Ray.
