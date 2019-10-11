Del and Stella Carman of Bolivar will celebrate their 72nd wedding anniversary Saturday, Oct. 12.
They were married Oct. 12, 1947, in Kearney, Nebraska.
After their marriage, Del and Stella farmed the Carman family farm in Pleasanton, Nebraska.
In 1959, they relocated to Stockton, where Stella’s parents, Lee and Ethel Switzer, lived. Del worked in construction there with Cassell/Switzer Construction until 1969 when they moved to Des Moines, Iowa.
The couple then moved to Bolivar in 1990 after Stella’s retirement from a career in the insurance industry and Del’s retirement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Subsequent to their retirement, the Carmens worked for several years with Laborers for Christ with the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. They traveled to many locations in the U.S., living in their motorhome while assisting local congregations with the construction of church buildings.
During this time, they also traveled to Hong Kong and spent two years living there while Del oversaw the construction of permanent housing and office space for missionaries.
The Carmens are active members of Zion Lutheran Church in Bolivar. Both have also been members of CMH Auxiliary for many years, and Del continues to volunteer weekly at the health center.
The couple has four children, Dan and wife, Judy, Bolivar; Gwen Grogan and husband, Jim, Fulton; Jim and wife, Donna, Houston, Texas; and Sandy Edwards, Fulton. They have 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate their anniversary at home with family.
