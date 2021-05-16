The family of David Carrier and Carolyn Walker Carrier will host a reception and open house to celebrate the couple’s 50th wedding anniversary from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30, at First Baptist Church, 112 W. Fifth St., Lockwood.
Carolyn L. Walker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Velbert Walker of Polk, and David R. Carrier, son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Carrier of Lockwood, were married Sunday afternoon, May 30, 1971, in Fairview Methodist Church, Polk.
The Rev. Nolan Carrier, brother of the groom, and the Rev. Harold Hendrickson officiated at the ceremony.
College roommates of the bride included Jacqueline Rogers, maid of honor, and Nancy Darnell and Marja Perkins, bridesmaids. Jim Carrier, brother of the groom, was best man, while Jim Bailey and Rick Mammen were groomsmen.
The couple have always resided on the farm at 137 W. Route NN, Lockwood.
