Class of ’54 reunites

The Bolivar High School class of 1954 held its 65-year class reunion Saturday, Sept. 14, in the community rooms at Citizens Memorial Hospital. Classmates attending are, from left, row 1 — Don Roberts, Donna Roberts, Wanda Krtek, Neita Campbell, Willa Jean Farmer, Betty McDonald; row 2 — Kathryn Farr, Alberta Faust, Marlene Chapman, Wanda Lorence; row 3 — Joe Robertson, Bill Tummons, Bob Ankrom, Harry Lightfoot, Dean Riedesel, Gary Redford. Dee Jarman is not pictured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.