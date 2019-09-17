You must have a subscription to continue. Please log in to subscribe.
Eleven members of the Bolivar High School class of 1952 recently gathered for their annual reunion at Springfield Ave Cafe. Pictured are front row from left — Barbara Brobisky, Dean DeRossett, John Spurlock, Lee Roy Scroggins, Joan Seiner Wilson, Joanne Kellner Cooper, Barbara Reynolds Chappell; back row — Archie Robbins, Martha Walker Davison, Darlene Franklin Seiner and Neva Charlene Titus Gardner.
