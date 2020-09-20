Jerry and Diana Crain will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, with a drive by reception at their home, 20760 Dillon Road, Lebanon, MO 65536.
Come as you are, but stay in your car.
Jerry and Diana were married Nov. 25, 1970, at Freedom Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield by Elder Chester B. Viles.
The celebration is hosted by their children and spouses: Gina and Ray Burroughs, Beth and Kirk Reynolds, Brian and Robbi Crain and their grandchildren Brooke, Paige, Ollie and Spencer.
No gifts please, but cards are welcome with your favorite memory of the couple.
