Lisa Marie Davis, daughter of Dave and Sherrie Davis of Humansville, and Tyler Chaney, son of Patty Chaney and Bill Fogler and Dale Chaney of Humansville and Weaubleau, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be is a graduate of Fair Play High School, and the prospective groom is a graduate of Humansville High School.
Wedding plans are for 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at The Venue at Stockton Lake, 706 E. Hoff, Stockton.
