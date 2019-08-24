Hannah LeAnne Johnson, daughter of Reggie and Vanessa Johnson, Ava, and Jody Allen Fisher, son of Eddie and Brenda Fisher, Bolivar, announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be, a graduate of Ava High School and Southwest Baptist University, works for the Division of Family Services.
The prospective groom, a graduate of Bolivar High School and Missouri State University, works as a conductor with BNSF Railway.
Wedding plans are for Saturday, Aug. 24, at the Barn at Belamour in Springfield.
