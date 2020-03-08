Mary Garretson Engleman will mark her 99th birthday during a celebration Saturday, March 21.
The come-and-go event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. at Butterfield Residential Care Center, 1120 N. Butterfield Road, Bolivar. Friends and family are welcome.
Engleman, who was born March 19, 1921, has been a lifelong resident of Cliquot and Bolivar. She is a member of Salem Church in Cliquot.
Family and friends describe her as a “queen of social,” who loves life, reading, sewing, traveling and visiting, as well as her family of daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
