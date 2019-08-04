Harlie Kay and Nancy Gallatin of Bolivar will mark their 65th wedding anniversary Monday, Aug. 5.
The couple was married Aug. 5, 1954, at Downing Baptist Church, Downing.
They have three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Harlie is a retired Southwest Baptist University professor, and Nancy is a retired elementary school teacher.
