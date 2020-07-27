Jerry David Gallivan and Jeanette Shackelton Gallivan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this month.
The couple was married July 17, 1970, by the Rev. Austin McGinnis at Schofield Missionary Baptist Church.
Jeanette is a secretary and homemaker. Jerry has spent 52 years as a truck driver.
The couple’s children are Janelle Gallivan and PJ Powers of Ozark, Jimmy and Aimee Gallivan of Halfway, and Jay and Jamie Gallivan of Ozark. They also have four grandchildren, Caleb, Ryan and Grayson Gallivan of Halfway and Ginny Gallivan of Ozark.
Both Jerry’s and Jeannette’s parents and both sets of grandparents — David and Ruth Gallivan, Dennis and Dorothy Gallivan, Earl and Lillie Voris, Clyde and Marcella Shackelton, Floyd and Clara Shackelton and Ollie and Sylvia Sampson — celebrated over 50 years of marriage.
No celebration is planned at this time, but cards would be appreciated and may be sent to the couple at 4604 Hwy. FF, Halfway MO 65663.
