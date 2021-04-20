Richard and Donna Gillette of Bolivar will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Monday, April 26.
The couple has three children, Sheila Stoops of Ozark, Travis Gillette of Goodson, and Richard Gillette Jr. of Goodson.
They will celebrate privately with family. Cards are welcome and may be sent to the couple at 1835 S. Hartford Ave., Bolivar MO 65613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.