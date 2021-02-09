Bill Gravely and Karen Wainscott Gravely will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Feb. 13.
The couple are both graduates of Bolivar High School and childhood residents of Polk County. They now reside in Warrensburg, where they are both retired.
They have three children and six grandchildren.
No reception is planned at this time due to the pandemic, but their children suggest cards and well wishes will be welcome from those still in contact with the couple.
